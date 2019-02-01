Child deaths highlight brutal cost of Yemen war

As many children in Yemen have suffered from the years-long war, thousands have been killed and injured in the country since 2015, the UNICEF revealed Wednesday.

The U.N. organization called for "halting attacks" against children in the war-torn country as the fragile cease-fire still holds.

"Over 6,700 children [were] verified killed since 2015," UNICEF said on Twitter. It said nearly 358,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition require immediate treatment, going on to call for halting attacks in the war-torn country. Tens of thousands of people, including civilians, are believed to have been killed and the U.N. estimates that around 14 million Yemenis are at risk of famine. According to reports, as many as 85,000 infants under the age of 5 may have died from starvation or disease and 400,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition. Schools and hospitals in the war-torn country have come under frequent attack, threatening the lives of many children.

Last September, the Saudi-led coalition admitted that mistakes were made in an August airstrike that killed 40 children, an event considered an apparent war crime by the U.N. human rights body. Saudi Arabia's alleged human rights violations are not limited to that country but have expanded beyond its borders, since there is an endless war in Yemen.

Yemen lies beside the southern mouth of the Red Sea, one of the most important trade routes in the world for oil tankers. It has been wracked by conflict for the last five years when Shiite Houthi rebels overran much of the country.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the former Saudi defense minister, and Saudi Arabia's allies launched Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015. Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict. The last available U.N. figure for the civilian death toll was published in 2016 and stood at more than 10,000. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, which tracks violence in Yemen, puts it at around 57,000 people.

The Iranian-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-backed government agreed on a cease-fire to withdraw forces at peace talks in Sweden in December following months of diplomacy. But its implementation has stalled, as the agreement did not spell out who would control Hodeidah city after the troop withdrawal.

Fighting has largely abated in Hodeida, but progress on the withdrawal has been slow. Hodeidah is of strategic importance because of its port, which is the entry point for some 80 percent of Yemen's imports and aid.

In June, a Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government began a major offensive to seize Hodeidah, which has been under the control of rebels since October 2014, a month after the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa.