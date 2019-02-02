1 killed, 5 injured in attack on Iranian paramilitary base

A member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards was killed and five wounded in an armed attack in the restive southeast on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Nikshahr prosecutor Mohsen Golmohammadi told the semi-official Mehr news agency the victim was a "member of the Guard" and identified him as Morteza Aliahmadi. He did not elaborate on Aliahmadi's rank. The Basij is affiliated with the Guard.

Golmohammadi said both attackers escaped.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The attack happened during the morning flag raising at the base, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The attack took place in Sistan-Baluchistan province, long a flashpoint, where Pakistan-based Baluchi separatists and terrorists carry out cross-border raids.

The province has a large, mainly Sunni Muslim ethnic Baluchi community which straddles the border.

In December, a suicide car bomber struck a police headquarters in the port city of Chabahar, killing at least two police and wounding 42 others.