Lebanon factions form gov't after political deadlock

Lebanese political factions agreed late Thursday to form a new government, breaking a nine-month deadlock that only deepened the country' economic woes. Rival political groups had been locked in disagreement over the make-up of a new government since May, after the country's first parliamentary elections in nine years.

Lebanon's powerful Shiite group Hezbollah made significant gains at the expense of the largest Sunni party, headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, further contributing to traditional horse trading among rival factions to form governments in Lebanon. A breakthrough became possible after weeks of backroom deals as economic pressures mounted. The rival factions worked out a compromise allowing representation of Sunni lawmakers backed by Hezbollah, increasing the group's allies in the government.

The new government will be headed by Hariri, the Western-backed Sunni politician who has held the job since 2016. The post always goes to a Sunni politician under the country's political system. The 30-seat government sees an increase in the number of ministries affiliated with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, which is under tightening sanctions from the U.S. For the first time, the group now holds the Ministry of Health, which has one of the country's largest budgets. The Finance Ministry remained in the hands of a Hezbollah ally, Ali Hassan Khalil. For the first time, the Lebanese government includes four women ministers, doubling their representation.