Israel's PM Netanyahu to be charged in corruption cases: Justice Ministry

Israel's attorney general intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases, Israeli TV said on Thursday, citing the Justice Ministry.

The reported decision deepens uncertainty over his prospects in a tight election race.

The actual filing of the reported charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing - likely after the April 9 election - where Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney-general not to indict him. Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, denies any wrongdoing.