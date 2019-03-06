Iran reveals Zarif resigned over Assad visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was not informed about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's trip to Tehran last week and that was a reason why he submitted his resignation, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported yesterday. The news agency cited foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as the source of the information in its report.

Zarif, who was the lead negotiator in a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, has abruptly tendered his resignation last week. President Hassan Rouhani ultimately rejected his resignation, throwing his full support behind the diplomat. Zarif later returned to his job. Both men face growing pressure from Iranian hard-liners as the nuclear accord unravels under American pressure.

"The ministry of foreign affairs did not have information at any level [about the trip] and this lack of information was maintained until the end of the trip," Ghasemi said, according to ISNA. "One of the reasons for the resignation of Dr. Zarif was this type of lack of coordination with the ministry of foreign affairs. And as it has been announced before, the resignation of the honorable minister was not a private and individual issue and the goal and intent of that was a positive effort to return the ministry of foreign affairs and the diplomatic system of the country to its main place."

Zarif, 59, has served as Rouhani's foreign minister since August 2013 and has been under constant pressure from hardliners who opposed his policy of detente with the West. The pressure has only intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in May last year and reimposed crippling U.S. sanctions. Resistance from hardliners against new anti-money laundering legislation hampered his efforts to secure a mechanism from the European Union to allow continued trade and investment skirting the unilateral U.S. measures.