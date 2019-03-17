At least 1 Iraqi soldier killed in fierce clashes with PKK in Sinjar

Iraqi security forces and the PKK terror group engaged in fierce clashes on Sunday in the Sinjar district of Nineveh, according to local media reports.

"Fierce clashes erupted between the Iraqi army and PKK fighters in Sinun town in Sinjar," SNG news agency quoted an unnamed security source as saying.

The security source said that one Iraqi soldier was killed and four others were wounded, while one PKK terrorist was killed and two others were wounded.

Security reinforcements were deployed across the region to bring the situation under control, the report added.

On Saturday, two Turkish soldiers were killed and eight others were injured during an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the statement, six terrorists were "neutralized" during the operation.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The Turkish Armed Forces regularly conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The terrorist organization isn't just active in Turkey but operates throughout the region, particularly in Syria and Iraq.