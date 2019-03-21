54 dead after overloaded ferry sinks in Tigris River near Iraq’s Mosul

At least 54 people died, 28 went missing when an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris River near Mosul in Iraq, civil defense officials and witnesses said Thursday.

Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children who could not swim, said the head of Mosul's Civil Defence Authority, Husam Khalil. He said the accident occurred as scores of people were out in the tourist area celebrating Nevruz, which marks the arrival of spring.

The rescue team is still retrieving survivors and has rescued 12 people so far, Khalil added.

Iraqi forces drove the Daesh terror group from Mosul in 2017 after a devastating campaign that left entire neighborhoods in ruins.