Israeli military carries out strikes in Gaza

Israeli warplanes carried out a fresh wave of airstrikes across the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday, according to military sources.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said the air raids had targeted Hamas positions across the blockaded enclave.​

The Israeli army destroyed the office of the Hamas leader during air raids, a security source and the Israeli army said.

The source in Gaza said Ismail Haniya's office was targeted in the strike on the office west of Gaza City, with eyewitnesses saying it was destroyed.

The army confirmed it had targeted his office.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Two other Hamas buildings had already been destroyed, the military said.

Palestinians heard two loud explosions in northern Gaza and reported that two Israeli drones were hovering over Gaza City.

Hospitals all over the coastal enclave declared a state of emergency.

Security officials in Gaza said that Israeli warplanes struck two Hamas military facilities and training compounds in north-west Gaza city, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ambulances rushed to the scene. No injuries were reported after Gaza militants evacuated their posts and military compounds.

A security source in Gaza said there had so far been at least six strikes, including five in and around Gaza City and one in southern Gaza between Rafah and Khan Yunis.

There were so far no reports of any casualties in Gaza.