Israel deployed tanks near Gaza before Saturday rallies

The Israeli army has deployed reinforcements along fraught Gaza-Israel buffer zone in advance of anticipated Palestinian rallies on Saturday marking the first anniversary of Gaza's "Great Return" march.

Saturday's planned demonstration will also mark Palestinian Land Day, which commemorates the killing of six Arab-Israelis by Israeli forces in 1976 during protests against land confiscations. In the run-up to Saturday's rallies, the army has deployed numerous tanks and armored vehicles along the buffer zone. It is also reportedly monitoring the region with surveillance balloons and positioning snipers throughout the area.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly instructed the army to prepare for the possibility of a "broad" campaign in Gaza.

According to Yael Lachvani, a spokeswoman for Nahal Oz, a Jewish kibbutz (agricultural community) located less than one kilometer from the buffer zone, recent escalations between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups have adversely affected daily life in the region. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Lachvani called on Palestinians and Israelis to live together in peace, voicing hope for a better life for her children and the Palestinians "on the other side" of the buffer zone.

Since Palestinians began holding regular rallies along the buffer zone on March 30 of last year, more than 250 demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire.

In a report released last month, the UN said that Israeli aggression against Gazan protesters over the course of the last year - including the intentional targeting of unarmed demonstrators - could be viewed as a "war crime".

Demonstrators demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Hurling pipe bombs and setting off firecrackers, "Night Disturbance Units" have become a new phenomenon on the Gaza-Israel border in the run-up to the first anniversary of deadly border protests.

Organisers say the intention of the night-time events is to fray the nerves of Israeli military lookouts and to lower morale in Israeli villages along the 30-mile frontier.

With loudspeakers blaring patriotic music into the dark, the dusk-till-dawn demonstrations began small and escalated in recent days, ahead of a massive protest rally expected at sites along the frontier on Saturday.

"We come at night to prove to the occupation that we do not fear your weapons, they should fear us," said one 20-year-old Gazan undergraduate.

"We burn tyres, hur

l stones, make noises using firecrackers. Why should our people suffer alone, they should suffer too," added the protester, who would not give his name, fearing Israeli reprisals.

Although scores of Gazans attend, the night protests are not as big as in the daytime. In the dark, the demonstrators cannot see far as they face off against Israeli security forces firing tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition.

Last Sunday a 24-year-old man died after being wounded by Israeli gunfire overnight, said Gaza health officials. The Israeli military said explosives had been hurled at the fence that night, and its forces "struck two Hamas posts in response".

Israeli troops have killed nearly 200 Palestinians at the weekly border protests, which began on March 30 last year, and have wounded thousands more.

Israel's lethal response has been criticised by human rights groups, who say it is targeting protesters who pose little threat to heavily armed soldiers. U.N. investigators said last week that Israeli forces may be guilty of war crimes for using excessive force. Israel rejects the criticism, saying its troops are defending the border against rioters, and it has no choice but to use lethal force where necessary. Israeli commanders say they are protecting the residents of nearby Israeli towns, who live in fear of Palestinian rockets and militant infiltrators.