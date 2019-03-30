Palestinian on crutches killed by Israeli fire as border protests loom

A 20-year-old Palestinian died Saturday after he was hit in the head by shrapnel from an Israeli tank shell fired at eastern Gaza the night before, the Hamas-run Health Ministry says.

The ministry said Mohammed Saad, 20, died after being hit in the head with shrapnel caused by Israeli army fire east of Gaza City.

Protesters at the site said he had been taking part in an overnight rally ahead of the main demonstration scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

They said he was more than 100 meters (yards) from the heavily-fortified border fence when he was hit and had been on crutches due to a previous injury.

An Israeli army spokeswoman declined to comment.

Thousands are expected to demonstrate on Saturday afternoon at various points along the Gaza-Israel border, one year after the start of regular mass protests demanding the right of return for Palestinian refugees to homes occupied by Israel.

At least 259 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests began, the vast majority along the border.