Amid Yemen's ruinous war, the deadly cholera disease is spiraling out of control – the worst cholera epidemic recorded in modern times – and a calamity that medical researchers say may have been avoided if vaccines had been deployed sooner.

The Houthi administration on Sunday declared a state of emergency after an increase in cholera cases in regions it controls, said an official. Taha al-Mutawakkil, the health minister of the Houthi-run administration in Sanaa, said the emergency aimed to combat the cholera epidemic, according to the local Saba news agency. On Saturday, the administration closed canteens at all schools in Sanaa to tackle the bacterial disease that can be fatal if not treated immediately.

Cholera spread across Yemen in late 2016 and throughout much of 2017 and 2018. It ebbed late last year, but has picked up again in 2019. A new surge in the disease has produced roughly 150,000 reported cholera cases and nearly 300 deaths since the start of this year. The first cholera vaccine drives in Yemen didn't start until May 2018 in the south and August 2018 in the north, aid and health officials told the Associated Press (AP).

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Saudi Arabia's allies launched Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has largely handled ground operations in the conflict while the Saudis have bombed from the air. The ongoing war has resulted in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with an estimated 24 million people, close to 80 percent of the population, in need of assistance and protection in Yemen, according to the U.N. The violence has destroyed much of Yemen's basic infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems. More than half of Yemen's hospitals and other health facilities have been damaged or destroyed since the war began.