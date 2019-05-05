Israeli PM Netanyahu orders army to launch 'more strikes' on Gaza

Pressing ahead with Israeli aggression, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he had ordered his army to continue striking Palestine's blockaded Gaza strip, Israeli media reported.

At a Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said he had ordered the Israeli army "to continue their strikes on targets in the Gaza strip," adding that the Israeli army "is beefing up its armored forces, artillery batteries and infantry troops in the Gaza border area," Yediot Aharonot daily reported.

The Israeli Cabinet is scheduled to convene later Sunday to discuss the current escalation in Gaza.

Since Saturday, nine Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and an infant, were killed and 47 others wounded by Israeli air strikes.

Also on Saturday, a building where Anadolu Agency's office in Gaza was located was razed by Israeli warplanes. No deaths or injuries were reported in the attack.

The escalation in the Gaza strip started when four Palestinians were kiled, including a teenager, and 51 wounded on Friday in Israeli attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites and a separate attack on a Palestinian rally against the decade-long occupation and siege of the Gaza strip.