Israel arrests over 100 Palestinian children in two months

The Israeli army arrested more than 133 children in the month of March and April of a total 905 Palestinians in those months, according to a report. The figures came in a joint report issued by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees, the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.

According to the report, Israel is continuing to detain about 250 children and minors in its prisons. The total number of detainees in prisons amounted to 5,700, including scores of women and children, in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces frequently carry out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Israeli treatment of Palestinian children in military detention has become a major area of concern for the international community. International human rights groups have heavily criticized Israel's handling of Palestinian teen hero Ahed Tamimi, placing the Israeli military court system that Palestinian youth face on the West Bank under scrutiny. According to the report, some 500 Palestinians are currently being held under Israel's policy of "administrative detention." Administrative detention allows Israel to detain people without charge or trial for renewable six-month periods. Israel says administrative detention is intended to allow authorities to hold suspects, while continuing to gather evidence, with the aim of preventing attacks in the meantime. But the system has long been criticized by Palestinians, human rights groups and members of the international community that say Israel abuses the measure.