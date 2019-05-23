Israel targets Bedouin children's playground

Israel issued a demolition order for a children's playground in a Bedouin village in southern Israel, according to local media. "From afternoon until evening the kids have nothing to do; they sit at home. So they made some poles and swings, and even that they want to demolish," said Odeh Zanoun, head of the residents' committee in Rahkhma, as reported by Middle East Monitor.

The Bedouin community has long suffered from the ongoing risk of demolition by Israeli forces. Destroying hope and the means of education – as well as the future – for Palestinian children and youth, Israeli military forces, last year, demolished a school in a Bedouin community in the West Bank city of Hebron. Israeli forces cited construction without a permit as the reason to demolish the school. However, the school was part of a program by the Palestinian Education Ministry to build mobile classrooms for children in vulnerable communities across Area C in the southern West Bank.

Under the 1995 Oslo agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into Areas A, B and C. Area C is currently home to around 300,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom are Bedouins and herding communities who predominantly live in tents, caravans and caves.