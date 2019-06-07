   
MIDEAST
'Sophisticated' tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor, UAE says

DAILY SABAH WITH REUTERS
ISTANBUL
Published 07.06.2019 01:53
Updated 07.06.2019 01:55
A damaged Andrea Victory ship is seen off the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. (Reuters Photo)
The United Arab Emirates told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that attacks on four tankers off its coast on May 12 bore the hallmarks of a "sophisticated and coordinated operation," most likely by a state actor.

In a document on the U.N. briefing, the UAE joined by Norway and Saudi Arabia did not say who they believed was behind the attacks and they did not mention Iran, which has been accused by the United States of being directly responsible.

The country also said that limpet mines used in the May 12 tanker attacks were placed on vessels by divers deployed from fast boats.

