Iran to surpass uranium stockpile deal limit by June 27: atomic agency

Iran will break the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days, a spokesman for the country's atomic agency said Monday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a news conference at Iran's Arak heavy water facility, carried live on Iranian state television on Monday.

He said Tehran will increase uranium enrichment levels "based on the country's needs."

He said that increase could be to any level, from 3.67% which is the current limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

His comments come in the wake of suspected attacks on oil tankers last week in the region that Washington has blamed on Iran and amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S., a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America for the nuclear deal.

Kamalvandi acknowledged that the country already quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium.