Yemeni children, civilians targeted by Saudi-led coalition raids

The Saudi-led coalition is continuing to target residential areas, with the latest reports showed that three children and a woman were killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike that was targeting the Yemeni district of Abes in Sanaa's northern province of Hajjah.

"The Arab alliance fighter jets targeted a house in Abes' Al-Jar neighborhood, killing three children and a woman, and injuring another woman," the statement said, as reported by the Middle East Monitor.

Many atrocities have been reported so far, which have revealed multiple violations of human rights. In April, the Saudi-led coalition bombed houses and a school in a residential area in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, killing 14 children and leaving 16 critically injured. UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Geert Cappelaere said the timing of the blast coincided with "lunchtime and students were in class." "The critically injured children, many of whom are fighting for their lives, are now in hospitals in Sana'a. Most are under the age of 9. One girl succumbed to her injuries yesterday morning," Cappelaere said, as reported by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) news agency. "It is hard to imagine the sheer horror that those children experienced – and the sheer horror and guilt parents may feel for having done what every parent aspires to: sending their children to school," he added. "Killing and maiming children are grave violations of children's rights."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the former Saudi defense minister, and Saudi Arabia's allies launched Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015. The ongoing war has resulted in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with an estimated 24 million people, close to 80 percent of the population, in need of assistance and protection in Yemen, according to the U.N. The World Health Organization (WHO) says some 10,000 people have been killed since the coalition intervened in 2015, but rights groups state the death toll could be five times higher. Amid a series of international warnings, continuing military support from Western countries, which includes arms sales, for the Saudi-led coalition has prompted further fears of escalation in the humanitarian crisis in the country. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been using weapons produced in Europe and the U.S. to kill and wound hundreds of civilians in Yemen, according to a report released by a Yemen-based human rights group last month.