High level Saudis including Crown Prince Mohammed responsible for Khashoggi murder: UN

Credible evidence of liability of high-level Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, found in investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, UN Rights Investigator Agnes Callamard announced Wednesday.

Khashoggi was killed in the kingdom's Istanbul Consulate on Oct. 2, 2018 by a team of 15, consisting of Saudi officials who arrived in Turkey for his murder and a cover-up team also in charge of dismembering Khashoggi's body.

After weeks of denying any involvement in the crime, Saudi Arabia later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate but denied that the royal family and the crown prince had any prior knowledge of or responsibility for Khashoggi's killing. The incident was blamed on lower-level officials, including five that are now facing the death penalty over their involvement; the kingdom has indicated 21 people are officially involved in the case.

Callamard called on Saudi Arabia to suspend the trial of 11 suspects in Khashoggi case, citing the risk of a grave miscarriage of justice.

Riyadh must accept responsibility for the murder of the journalist and pay reparations to his family, and also apologize to the Turkish government, where the crime was committed, she added.

