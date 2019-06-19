UAE could be behind Morsi's death, says France's former intel chief

Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the United Arab Emirates' crown prince and his national security adviser, might be linked to the suspicious death of Egypt's first and only democratically elected President Mohammed Morsi, the former chief of France's intelligence agency claimed in a tweet Wednesday.

Bernard Bajolet, former head of the French secret service the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), said that a visit from Emirati Tahnoon bin Zayed to Cairo on June 16 could be linked to Morsi's death.

Morsi collapsed during a court session in Cairo and died Monday.

The Muslim Brotherhood have accused Egyptian authorities of being responsible for Morsi's "deliberate slow death."