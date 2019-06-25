Daesh 'emir' in Yemen captured by Saudi special forces

Saudi special forces have captured the leader of the Yemeni branch of the Daesh militant group, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

SPA said Abu Osama al-Muhajir, as well as other members of the organization, were captured on June 3. Weapons, ammunition and telecommunication devices were also seized during the operation.

Spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said the operation lasted just 10 minutes and resulted in the arrest of Al-Muhajir, along with the group's chief financial operator in Yemen and other suspects who were not named.

The statement did not say where the men are now being held nor where in Yemen the raid occurred.

Al-Maliki said in Tuesday's statement the raid, in cooperation with Yemeni forces, also led to the confiscation of weapons, ammunition, laptops, cash and communication equipment.