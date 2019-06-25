Turkish forces neutralize 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, southeast Turkey

Turkish security forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw, Defense Ministry said Monday.

Authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

So far 28 terrorists have been neutralized in Hakurk region since the operation began against the PKK terror group on May 27, the ministry added.

Separately, Turkish security forces neutralized seven terrorists in eastern and southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In an air-supported operation, two terrorists were neutralized by the provincial gendarmerie command in the Hani area in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, the statement added.

Also, in Hakkari's Semdinli district, four terrorists were killed in an operation carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command and the provincial security directorate.

Separately, in an operation by the provincial gendarmerie command, one terrorist was neutralized in a rural area of the eastern Tunceli province.

Operations in the region continue, the ministry said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.