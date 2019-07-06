   
France, Iran to seek conditions to resume nuclear talks by July 15

REUTERS
PARIS
a worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. (AP File Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had agreed to seek conditions for a resumption of dialogue on the Iranian nuclear question by July 15.

"The President of the Republic has agreed with his Iranian counterpart to explore by July 15 conditions to resume dialogue between the parties," Macron's office said in a statement.

The statement added Macron will keep on talking with Iranian authorities and other involved parties to "engage in a de-escalation of tensions related to Iranian nuclear issue."

