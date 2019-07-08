   
MIDEAST
Yemen's Houthi militia attack Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

REUTERS
CAIRO
Published 08.07.2019 23:13
Updated 09.07.2019 00:48

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia said on Saturday that it carried out drone attacks on military sites at Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the group's Al-Masirah TV reported.

The Saudi-led military coalition spokesman confirmed late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

"The drone has not achieved its targets," a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighboring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

