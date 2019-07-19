Iran says US shot down its own drone over Strait of Hormuz, denying Trump's remarks

Iran's deputy foreign minister rejected President Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. shot down an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the U.S. military had mistakenly downed one of its own unmanned aircraft.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi was responding to Trump's claim on Thursday that the U.S. "destroyed" an Iranian drone as it came within some 900 meters of the USS Boxer.

Trump described the downing as a "defensive action" after the Iranians failed to heed multiple warnings to stand down.

"We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else," Araghchi wrote on Twitter. "I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS by mistake!"

A spokesman for the Iranian armed forces said all of the country's drones were accounted for.

"Contrary to Trump's claim, all Iranian drones returned to military bases after their operations in the Gulf," Abolfazl Shekarchi said in a statement quoted by the Tasnim News Agency.

He added that Iran complies with all international laws regarding drone flights.

The drone incident is the latest flare up in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow strategic shipping route for oil that passes between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula.

Iranian forces this month have attempted to stop a British ship but were fended off by the British military. The U.S. has also accused Iran of attacks on tankers, though Tehran denies involvement.

The U.S. has been deploying military assets, such as the Boxer, to the region. Last month, the U.S. said it was sending 1,000 additional troops to the region. The U.S. has forces stationed in Arab nations in the area.