Over 1,000 human rights violations by Egyptian regime reported in 2019

Over 1,000 human rights violations have been recorded in Egypt this year, according to a report released by the Cairo-based nongovernmental organization (NGO) El-Nadeem. As part of the violations, 283 cases of individual torture, 30 deaths in custody and 111 people who have been subject to medical negligence have taken place in the country, the report said, as released by the Middle East Monitor. The report also revealed that 492 people have disappeared in the countrysince the beginning of this year.

The shocking death of Egypt's first and only democratic president, Mohammed Morsi, in an Egyptian courtroom has put the spotlight on the dire conditions faced by political prisoners in the country. According to the Arab Organization for Human Rights, over 700 Egyptian prisoners have died as a result of medical negligence since 2011.

The children of high-profile Muslim Brotherhood members being detained in the same prison as Morsi say that they fear for their parents' health. Two weeks after Morsi's death, former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh's son accused the Egyptian government of "killing" his father, who was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, heart and respiration problems.

In 2013, then-Defense Minister Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi led a bloody military coup, ousting Egypt's first democratically elected president, Morsi. Since then, a harsh crackdown on dissidents, not only from the Muslim Brotherhood but anyone who opposed el-Sissi, has commenced. The latest constitutional referendum last month paved the way for el-Sissi to remain in power until 2030.

Despite the country's struggle for economic improvement, human rights violations have become alarming. Human rights groups and NGOs have said conditions in the detention centers, including medical and nutritional supplies, are insufficient. Likewise, an article by Maged Mandour published by Sada, an online platform under Carnegie International, said that Egyptian security forces deliberately deprive the detainees of food so they will die of starvation. "In 2015, for example, the Nadeem Center documented 81 cases of death in detention centers due to medical negligence – separate from the 137 they listed as having been directly killed inside detention centers. This number remained consistent in 2016, at 80 cases. Before that, there were 170 documented cases of death due to medical negligence starting from July 2013 until May 2015. The trend has continued, with seven detainees dying from medical negligence in January 2019 alone," the article read.