Egyptian immigration minister threatens to 'slice' critics in Canada

Egypt's Minister of Immigration and Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram threatened to "slice" the throats of those who criticize the current administration led by Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, drawing criticism.

Makram made the comments during a meeting with the Egyptian community in Toronto, Canada.

A video recording of her speech published on social media outlets received harsh criticism.

"Anyone who speaks against Egypt will be sliced," Makram says in the video, followed by an execution gesture with her hand.

The Egyptian Canadian Coalition for Democracy (ECCD) President Ahmed Abdelkader called the remarks "scandalous."

"As Egyptian Canadians, we feel threatened for openly criticizing the regime's human rights violations and other policies," Abdelkader told the Anadolu Agency, adding that Makram, a minister of a regime notorious for systematic human rights violations, was able to come to Canada and threaten Canadians on Canadian soil.

Abdelkader noted that they have filed a complaint and urged Canadian authorities to take the threat seriously, especially after seeing what happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally murdered by a group of hitmen in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.