Palestine's Abbas suspends all agreements with Israel

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday he has decided to stop implementing agreements with Israel amid worsening relations between the two sides.

"We announce the leadership's decision to stop implementing the agreements signed with the Israeli side," he said in a speech in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have deteriorated in recent months.

Continued Israeli violence has diminished hopes for peace, amid frustration with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.