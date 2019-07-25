   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Palestine's Abbas suspends all agreements with Israel

DAILY SABAH WITH WIRES
ISTANBUL
Published 25.07.2019 21:41
Updated 25.07.2019 22:01

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday he has decided to stop implementing agreements with Israel amid worsening relations between the two sides.

"We announce the leadership's decision to stop implementing the agreements signed with the Israeli side," he said in a speech in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have deteriorated in recent months.

Continued Israeli violence has diminished hopes for peace, amid frustration with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast U.S. defense officials on Thursday ordered a Navy SEAL platoon in...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS