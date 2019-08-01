Missile, drone attack on military parade in Yemen's Aden kills at least 32

At least 32 people were killed in an attack on a military parade in the Yemeni port city of Aden on Thursday, security and medical sources said.

The Houthi rebels said they were behind the attack. Their official channel Al Masirah TV said the Iran-aligned movement had launched a medium-range ballistic missile and an armed drone at the military parade.

Separately, a suicide bomber attack targeted a police facility in the city's Omar al-Mokhtar neighborhood. Yemeni officials and witnesses said the bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into a police station, killing three people and wounding at least 20 others.

The nearly simultaneous attacks shattered a year of relative calm in the southern port city.

Aden is the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government, which has been at war with the rebel Houthis who control the capital, Sanaa, and most of the country's north. Aden also hosts terrorists from al-Qaida and Daesh, who have claimed a number of attacks in the city in recent years.