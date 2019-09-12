Outrage grows over Netanyahu's West Bank annexation plan

Battling to win re-election in Sept. 17-polls, Netanyahu issued the deeply controversial pledge to annex the occupied West Bank's Jordan Valley, drawing condemnation from the Palestinians, Turkey, the U.N. and the EU.

Netanyahu's pledge involves extending Israel's sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea, which account for one-third of the West Bank if he wins next week's elections. It would not include however annexing any Palestinian cities, such as Jericho.

He also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli sett

lements in the wider West Bank, but in coordination with U.S. President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the election. Taken together, those moves could essentially destroy any remaining hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Turkey's foreign minister Tuesday slammed Israel's prime minister over his "illegal, unlawful and aggressive" messages in election pledges, saying they are part of "a racist apartheid state."

"The election promise of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who is giving all kinds of illegal, unlawful and aggressive messages before the election, is a racist apartheid state," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted in English. "[Turkey] will defend the rights and interests of our Palestinian brothers & sisters till the end," he added.

"Any Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdictions and administration in the occupied West Bank is without any international legal effect," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "Such a prospect would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations, regional peace and the very essence of a two-state solution." An EU statement said Netanyahu's plans would "undermine the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for lasting peace."

Palestinian leaders said Netanyahu was destroying any hopes for peace, while senior official Hanan Ashrawi said the plans were "worse than apartheid."

There has still been no official U.S. reaction to Netanyahu's latest statements. Israel has enjoyed strong U.S. support under the Trump administration which in a highly controversial move overturned decades of U.S. policy to recognize the holy city of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in 2017.

Earlier in 2019, Trump also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel seized Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, along with the West Bank and east Jerusalem. More than 600,000 Israeli Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, among 3 million Palestinians.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been tasked with hammering out a peace plan to resolve the bitter Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan's economic aspects were unveiled at a Bahrain conference in June, floating the prospect of pumping some $50 billion worth of investment into a stagnant Palestinian economy. It failed however to address key Palestinian demands such as the establishment of their own independent state. It remains unclear when Kushner's full plan will be rolled out with the Israeli elections looming on Sept. 17.