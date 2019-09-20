Egyptians demand end to Sissi regime as Tahrir square flooded with crowds

Egyptians started late Friday protests against President Abdel Fatteh Al-Sissi, as people gathered in several places, in one of first protests after the former army general tightened his control over the country.

Video footage shared on social media on Friday showed demonstrators gathering in Cairo's Tahrir Square, which has witnessed the uprising in 2011 that lasted with a brutal response to the protestors and toppling of the former President Hosni Mubarak.





Protestors also gathered in Alexandria and Gharbiya, a report by Al Jazeera said, calling for the end of Sissi regime.

Friday's protests came after Egyptian actor and real estate developer Mohamed Ali had posted videos exposing the corruption of Sissi and the Egyptian ruling class.

Ali has called Egyptians to take the streets after a football super cup final between Egypt's biggest clubs Ahly and Zamalek.