Unidentified aircraft targets Kataeb Hezbollah commander in Iraq

An unidentified aircraft targeted a senior Kataeb Hezbollah commander late Thursday while he was in the Iraqi city of al-Qaim, which lies in the northwest of Baghdad, local sources have reported.

According to Al-Hadath, a local news outlet, the air strike took place in the town 400 kilometers away from the capital city.

Unconfirmed reports alleged on social media that the air strike resulted in several casualties.

"The anti-aircraft weapons of the Hashd Shaabi's 45th brigade fired at the drone which was flying over al-Mazra'a area near the border town of al-Qaim, and forced the drone to withdraw, according to a brief statement posted on its website," China's Xinhua news agency also said in a report.