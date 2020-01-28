Palestinian schools continue to be targeted in racist attacks by settlers

Israeli settlers on Tuesday torched a Palestinian school and sprayed racial slogans in the occupied West Bank.

A group of settlers stormed Einabous Secondary School and set fire to a classroom, according to Iyad Awad, a spokesman for the Education Directorate south of the city of Nablus.

"The fire broke out all over the classroom," Awad told Anadolu Agency (AA). The settlers also sprayed racist slurs in Hebrew on the school's walls, according to Awad.

Palestinian towns and mosques are frequently targeted by extremist Jewish settlers. Schools in the occupied West Bank are often targets of racist attacks by both settlers and the Israeli army.

The ongoing violence makes it challenging for Palestinian children living in the occupied territories to get an education.

In February 2018, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that at least 45 schools in Palestine faced the threat of destruction by the Israeli authority.

Seven months later, Israeli forces dismantled a number of makeshift classrooms set up for Palestinian students in the same area.

Later, Israeli military forces tore down a tent that was being used as a classroom for Palestinian students in the Jordan Valley region of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian government called for urgent international action to stop Israeli actions that violate Palestinian children's right to an education.