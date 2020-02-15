Saudi-led coalition warplane downed in Yemen

A Saudi-led coalition's warplane was shot down in Yemen on Saturday, the coalition spokesperson said.

The jet has fallen in Houthi-controlled Al-Jawf province.

Earlier Saturday, Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory airstrikes that killed 30 people including civilians in the latest flare-up of a five-year war.

The health ministry in Al-Jawf said women and children were among those killed, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said. It followed a Houthi claim to have downed a coalition plane in the area on Friday.

There was no confirmation from the coalition or independent verification of either incident.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Friday that a Tornado jet belonging to "enemy forces" had been brought down in Al-Jawf with an air-to-ground missile, Al-Masirah reported.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from power in the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its regional foe Iran.