Turkey’s Jewish community voices support for Syria op

The Jewish community in Turkey has declared support for the country's counterterrorism operation targeting the People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria.

In a statement shared on their official Twitter account Wednesday, hours after the announcement of the launch of Operation Peace Spring, the Turkey Jewish Community said: "We wish success to our state and glorious army in their fight against terror."

Turkey has long been planning the operation in the area east of the Euphrates River in Syria to eradicate terror threats emanating from the presence of PKK-affiliated YPG as well as to provide a convenient area for Syrian refugees to return.

Turkish authorities have repeatedly stressed that the terrorist group PKK and its Syrian extension the YPG constitute the biggest threat to Syria's future, jeopardizing the country's territorial integrity. Most of northeastern Syria is controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists. Turkey has also stressed that supporting terrorists under the pretext of fighting Daesh, as the United States has done, is unacceptable.

Earlier this week, the United States pulled its forces from the areas targeted by the Turkish operation.

Turkey has a 911-kilometer (566-mile) border with Syria and it has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates and the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Turkey plans to resettle 2 million Syrians in a 30-km-wide (19-mi) safe zone to be set up in Syria, stretching from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border, including Manbij. However, the presence of terror groups such as the YPG risks its formation.

Turkey has rid an area of 4,000 square km (1,544 square miles) in Syria of terrorist groups in two separate cross-border operations since 2016. Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch purged the region of the terrorist groups Daesh and the YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.