Visually impaired Turkish man realizes dream, rides Honda TypeR in Istanbul circuit

Levent Karadol, a visually impaired Turkish citizen, has realized his dream of riding a race car thanks to the efforts of Turkish edition of international motorsports website Motor1.





According to the website, Karadol was just 7 months old when he lost his sight due to a disease.

"He never saw the sun again. He just feels it," the website said in the description section of the YouTube video published on Friday.

In the video, Karadol and the Editor-in-Chief of Motor1 Turkey, Cihangir Perperik are seen enjoying their time. The first time he ever took a high-speed circuit ride, Karadol gives the commands as Perperik drives the car. "3,2,1, go!" Karadol shouts in enjoyment while fulfilling his dream.

"2 months ago, Levent shared his dream about cars on Motor1 Turkey's social media channels. We, as a team, heard him out and made a surprise for him which he will never forget," the website concluded.