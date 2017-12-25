Sulukule Arts Academy in Istanbul's Fatih to provide music education to children

Art education programs at the Sulukule Arts Academy will be given to children aged 8-16 years in cooperation with Fatih Municipality and Istanbul Technical University's (ITU) Turkish Music Conservatory.

Speaking at the protocol ceremony of this academic music education program by the Fatih Municipality Sulukule Arts Academy and the ITU Turkish Music State Conservatory, Fatih Mayor Mustafa Demir discussed their happiness to continue education with the support of ITU.

Expressing his sincere thanks to his teammates and the authorities of the ITU Turkish Music State Conservatory, Demir said: "We feel much safer with our children. While establishing the academy, our only desire was to raise children from all levels of society and help them to contribute first to themselves and later to their families and our country."

ITU Rector Professor Mehmet Karaca said: "This project can be perceived as a social responsibility, but it should also be seen as an investment in our country. The ITU Turkish Music State Conservatory is a good brand, and we are together with a brand mayor."

He added: "We are in a region where music branches out. This is why this protocol is so important to us. If we, as ITU, can contribute to these works, we will be happy. I have taken part in many projects like this before. However, this is a deeper and more comprehensive one. I want to guarantee acceptance to secondary and high schools for students of the academy."

ITU Turkish Music State Conservatory Director Professor Adnan Koç said: "I think this academy discovers and improves musical talent. As the twig is bent, the tree is also inclined. Since we teach these talents, they won't see music as a hobby but will prefer it as a profession. The academy aims high. Thus, I congratulate those who contributed."

Sulukule Arts Academy

Education will be provided in two branches of music: Makam (a system of melody types used in Arabic, Persian and Turkish classical music) and Western music with nine courses in nearly three years. Students at Sulukule Arts Academy will be trained in the piano, violin, guitar, cello, clarinet and flute in Western music, while education in the kanun, oud, ney and bağlama is given in Turkish music. In addition, students will have compulsory lessons in instruments, repertoire and solfège and music culture during the program.