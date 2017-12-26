Istanbul's musical synthesis of East and West

As one of the leading representatives of Iranian kemancha and sehtar, Kayhan Kalhor, who has established various ensembles, including Ghazal and the Masters of Persian Music, performed in Istanbul last week. A fan of Turkish music, Kalhor spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA), mentioning numerous similarities between the music of Iran and Turkey, as some tones and melodies used in both countries are similar.

Kalhor said that he has observed a synthesis of Middle Eastern and Western music in Istanbul and also the effects of Anatolia and Iranian music in Istanbul, which he loves and visits frequently. "Just like words belonging to many languages are used in Turkish, such diversity has also affected the musical structure," Kalhor said.







He also said that there has been great progress in Turkish music in which lyrics are important. On the differences between the countries, Kalhor said that while there was a time when lyrics were the most important parts of songs, now, sound has taken its place in Iranian music. "Turkish people are interested in art and music, so they like my music as well, which is mutual, as I'm a fan of both Turkish music and Turkish music fans. Turkey is like a second home to me, and I visit it very often," Kalhor said.

Kalhor also drew attention to how the meeting of the Middle East and the West, Europe and Asia, in Istanbul has contributed to the variety and richness of Istanbul's music and cultural scene. "Istanbul was the home of many thoughts and ideas and also empires. When I look at the music of Istanbul, the effects of Anatolian, Middle Eastern and Iranian music are very apparent. It has always been productive, and in the last few years, it has even progressed more," Kalhor said.

On Western music, he said that despite the distance and differences with the West, in terms of music, structural properties and function of music in society should be considered. "Western music emerged from the Church while Middle Eastern music from padishahs, palaces and holy places like mosques. Obviously, each developed and progressed differently, but now we can bring these music types from different backgrounds closer under current conditions" with the universal characteristic of music, Kalhor said. "Wherever you are in the world, when you look at a building, you cannot see anything else but the door and the windows, yet the same principle is applied everywhere, just like music, which makes it universal."

According to him, music simplifies mutual understanding, as it has no limits and is a tool for easier and better communication.

About the music scene in Iran, Kalhor said that young individuals are not only listeners and fans, but they also strive to produce music, even though approach and choices regarding music differs among the public. He explained that styles can differ between regions in Iran: "For example, the Iranian-Azerbaijani border and the Iranian Kurdish region have their own unique rhythms. The music composed and played in the northern parts are completely different from the Sistan region. These differences combined form the building blocks of original Iranian music."

He explained that he is working on an album with African and Dutch musicians, and in addition, he continues his Silk Road Project with Turkish musician Erdal Erzincan, which has been ongoing for 16 years.