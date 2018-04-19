Arkas Trio to perform at Süreyya Opera

Arkas Trio, which has been found to contribute to classical Western music with a long-term and universal project by Arkas Holding, will be a guest of Süreyya Opera.

As part of the events organized with the name of Stage of Süreyya Opera by Kadıköy Municipality, Arkas Trio will give a concert at the historical building of Süreyya Opera on Apr. 23.

The trio consists of accomplished artists of their period who won many awards at various international competitions: Violin soloist artist Tuncay Yılmaz and piano soloist Emre Elivar form Arkas Trio with world-famous German cello soloist Gustav Rivinius, who is the winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition. The trio, who always take place in different and thematic projects, will perform Franz Schubert's Piano Trio No. 1 Op. 99-D898 and Camille Saint-Saens Piano Trio No. 2 Op. 92 at their concert in Süreyya Opera.

The tickets for the concert, which will start at 8:00 p.m., can be bought from the box office of the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera or from the Kadıköy Municipality's website.

Besides, Arkas Trio's first record will make its way onto shelves as double CD at the end of April. They conduct their works with a social responsibility mission to increase the attention to classical music and their concerts, where they combine a large repertoire and universal comments continue to meet their listeners.