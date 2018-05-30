Music, cinema, art at SALT's Long Thursday

As part of the Long Thursday program, which is a classic for SALT Beyoğlu, live electronic music performances by c / a, İskeletor and Saint Aegean Heart will follow the Thursday Cinema screening tomorrow.

Machine learning algorithms are generally developed with the aim of minimizing errors and subsequent loss. By utilizing the gradient descent algorithm, one difficulty discovered in the training of artificial neural networks is the vanishing gradient problem. Inspired by this concept of lost and shift, "Vanishing Gradient" electronic music performances by c / a, İskeletor and Saint Aegean Heart will establish the audience as a network to invert the given roles. Both the platform in the Walk-in Cinema and musical abstraction will provide the gradient by which notions such as natural and artificial, audio and visual, real and surreal are able to vanish. Programmed by Atay İlgün and Caner Bozkurt, "Vanishing Gradient" performances are open to all.

An anonymous post-genre music duo experimenting with audio, visuals, and mixed reality, c / a works mainly with artificial intelligence.

İskeletor is an improvisational sound and bass solo music project founded by Kerem Sevinçli in 2013.

Saint Aegean Heart utilizes programming languages and hardware circuit designs in his experimental beat-oriented musical compositions.

For the Thursday Cinema showing, a screening of the 1986 documentary "Survival of a Small City" will take part at 7 p.m. in the Walk-in Cinema.

As part of the exhibition "Continuity Error: Unemployed Employees - I found you a new job! (2006-2018)," shaped through spontaneous dialogues between visitors and five people hired to work around a representative production line, will take place until 7 p.m. Opening with this performance in the Forum, the exhibition is spread throughout the second and third floors.

The serving Kitchen, and Robinson Crusoe 389 bookstore at SALT Beyoğlu, while the exhibition "Bureau of Unspecified Services" at SALT Galata, will be open until 10 p.m.