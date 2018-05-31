Special Ramadan concerts at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall

As part of the Ramadan events that are held by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Department of Culture, "Ramazan İlahileri" (Ramadan Hymns), "Kerkük'ten Anadolu'ya İrfani Türküler" (Cultural Folk Songs from Kirkuk to Anatolia) and " Yar ile" (With the Lover) concerts will be performed at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall (CRR).

The concerts at CRR, which will host music lovers through the Ramadan month, will start at 9:45 p.m. and can be listened to for free of charge.

The CRR Turkish Music Society will perform Ramadan hymns today within the context of the traditional Ramadan events. On June 2, the "Kerkük'ten Anadolu'ya İrfani Türküler" concert will present the music of different geographies.

The master figure of Turkish music, Ahmet Özhan, and tenor Berk Özbek will meet listeners on June 8 with "Yar ile" concert, as well.