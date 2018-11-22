SALT film screening to be followed by electronic music party

SALT Beyoğlu's Nov. 29 screening of "Toivon tuolla puolen" ("The Other Side of Hope") will be followed by live electronic music performances by RAW, Tuğba Selin and Konstantinos Vasilakos.

"Toivon tuolla puolen" (2017) is the second film in Aki Kaurismaki's migrant trilogy. Set in harbor towns it portrays an unlikely friendship between Khaled, a Syrian asylum seeker, and Wikström, an elderly Finnish restaurant owner.

After Khaled escapes a detention center, he meets recent bachelor and gambler Wikström. Thrown into unfamiliar worlds, together they assist each other in navigating the adversities they both face.

As part of the Thursday Cinema program, subtitled screening of the film will start at 7 p.m. at the Walk-in Cinema.

The screening will be followed by an electronic music party programmed by Atay İlgün and Caner Bozkurt, "Coding the Party: Algorave" will feature Istanbul-based artists RAW, Tuğba Selin and Konstantinos Vasilakos.

Algorave is a subgenre of experimental electronic music that is often accompanied by generative visuals with projected codes on the screen.

On Long Thursday, the "Universe Flickers" exhibition, the kitchen, the Robinson Crusoe 389 bookstore at SALT Beyoğlu and the exhibition "Idealist School, Productive Studio" at SALT Galata will be open until 10 p.m.