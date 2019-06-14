Korean piano prodigy breezes through Istanbul

The 12th season finale of Istanbul recitals will be organized at Sakıp Sabancı Musem in the Seed Hall on Friday, June 14 with a performance by piano prodigy Jeung Beum Sohn, the winner of the 2017 ARD International Music Competition, one of the most prestigious competitions in the world. Having performed for the first time at the Kumho Prodigy Concert Series at Kumho Art Hall in Seoul when he was eight years old, Sohn has drawn attention for his talent since childhood. The artist has received awards and placed in many competitions at various music competitions in Korea, like Joogang and Ewha-Kyunghyang.

After studying at Seoul Arts High School and the Korea National University of Arts, Sohn continued his German-centered studies at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich.

At the 2011 George Enescu International Music Competition, where there was no first prize awarded, 20-year-old Sohn earned a silver medal. The next year, Sohn received the Geneva International Music Competition's special prize, Val Tidone International Music Competition's second prize, Isang Yun International Music Competition's third prize and Seoul International Music Competition's fourth prize. Five years after having a year full of prizes in 2012, this prodigy passed a milestone at the ARD International Music Competition. His triumph as the winner of the competition opened up the doors of the world stage. Soon after, the champion pianist started to perform at prominent halls around the world with major orchestras.