SALT brings electro breeze on Wednesdays

SALT's July programs continue with Electro Wednesdays, a series of performances blending audio and visual expressions.

Programmed by Atay İlgün and Caner Bozkurt, the series titled "Walked, I Know Not Where" in this performance series is named after the verses of British poet Dorothy Wordsworth.

All performances at the Walk-in Cinema at SALT Beyoğlu are free and open to all. On July 24, Age Reform, who make productions in many different disciplines, and Blank Wall Season, who take ambient and experimental interactions as their starting point, will perform at SALT Beyoğlu.

On July 31, Ashbery along with Okay Vivian, who is known for his fragile and hypnotizing sound and ambiance, will welcome Istanbulites.