Music with children workshop series at Yapı Kredi bomontiada

Yapı Kredi bomontiada in Istanbul has kicked off the event "Music with Children" in cooperation with academic and violinist Erman Türkili. The event will start on Dec. 14 and will continue on a monthly basis.



Yapı Kredi bomontiada will host "Music with Children" workshops designed as a tutorial and interactive activity for children to encourage a love of polyphonic music and to get to know instruments and composers closely.



A different composer and his/her works will be presented every month at the events, which mainly appeal to children between the ages of 7 and 11, and the main instruments of polyphonic music such as piano, violin, guitar, harp, flute and cello will be introduced with the participation of visiting artists. The event will end with a mini violin-piano recital.



This month, Mozart will be the featured composer for the event, which will take place at the Yapı Kredi bomontiada Performance Room. Children will both learn about Mozart's life and work and have the opportunity to see and hear all the instruments in an orchestra through a digital presentation.