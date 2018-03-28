Ice age over if so desired: Austrian-Turkish relations 2.0

It was one of those days when you can sense that something positive, something much more than simply noteworthy is in the air. First, preparations had been made well ahead of the event both from a protocol side as well as promoting the social aspect – think two leading and highly acclaimed politicians taking precious time out in order to jointly visit the world-famous Spanish Riding School. Before the event, local media had completely changed tactics and adopted a much more welcoming, much more supportive stance, as was mirrored in very objective articles, including very fair headlines, and when compared to what was written only half a year ago, it is clearly the advent of a new era, or so one hopes. At stake is Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and her guest Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu meeting on March 8 in Vienna, Austria.

Turkish and Austrian journalists and media representatives had been invited to a press conference after the foreign ministers had already shared the entire morning together – far longer than the usual maximum of 60 minutes or so – with much more to come. Çavuşoğlu had also met with representatives of Turkish associations and civil society the day before, and during a hectic schedule even managed to open new premises for the Vienna Yunus Emre Institute. Last but not least, another bilateral committee meeting was penciled in for the early afternoon right before heading back to Ankara.

Amicable relations matter as much as big politics

Flashback to Jan. 25, 2018, and the importance of Kneissl's visit to Istanbul in January cannot be underestimated. A new Austrian government had been sworn in a short while ago and a new foreign minister was appointed. How would Austria's new foreign minister get along with her host? Would old misunderstandings prevail? And then, how many hot picks would Çavuşoğlu demand his guest to comment on? In turn, about what key issues would the guest inquire? As more recent relations between both fine countries up until that memorable day could best be described as a political ice age, all eyes were of course on whether or not new bilateral movement could be seen, or in a worst case scenario, new barriers erected.

But then there were smiling faces all around with a happy host pointing out landmarks along the shores of the Bosporus. Smiling faces once again when posing for what is usually the standard doorstep photo opportunity – fair, but over here remarkably different – the doorstep photo op was as a matter of fact Dolmabahçe Palace's doorstep, and not another rather gloomy looking conference venue entrance hastily set up in the driveway as is unfortunately common in a number of other countries.

The Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs did not waste any time either, and right after the event shared one of those photos, this time taken from inside the palace with the caption "Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl meets Turkish counterpart in Istanbul: Talk to each other rather than talk about each other." The scene was set, and so was the new bilateral tone.

Contagious Istanbul spirit travels all the way to Vienna

Both foreign ministers agreed that the January meeting was step one, that the March 8 meeting was step two and that a multifaceted process of re-establishing mutual trust and understanding had started in earnest.

The complete press conference in all its impressive scope of topics was of course duly reported. Let me only give some highlights concerning economic relations – think increasing direct investments both ways; counterterrorism cooperation – think the PKK, Daesh, Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and others; cultural cooperation – think the Ephesus archeological excavations and restoration; tourism; consular matters; the issue of training imams on location in Austria, perhaps leading to a faculty, while Austrian theologians would be invited to Turkey. No issue was too hot to be mentioned, including Turkey's important and justified Operation Olive Branch. Yet one subject was markedly different – the topic of EU accession and how to speed it up was not part of step two, and neither side apparently had insisted on adding it. But as Austria will hold the rotating EU Council presidency in less than four months for a six-month term, the topic will for sure resurface. One must note the related relevance of the EU-Turkey Summit in Varna, Bulgaria that happened on March 26.

Turkey's economy minister heads to Vienna

Figuratively speaking, the train that might be called the "Ankara-Vienna Express," or vice versa, will have another major stop along its route shortly with Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi expected in Vienna soon. This is ever-more relevant as there was a time in the not-so-distant past where he was actually barred from holding a commemorative event in Austria with regards to the heinous coup attempt that rocked his country during the night of July 15, 2016. That was an ice age then, and let bygones be bygones, as the saying goes.

The wider where to: Is there a final destination?

One should not describe bilateral relations as an undertaking that must have an ultimate goal, a final stop or a last destination to stay within the present picture. On the contrary, and if we take the EU as example, the body of EU law commonly referred to as the Acquis Communautaire is itself not complete, as it is constantly being added on to. New laws are made and others are amended. Hence, saying per example that Turkey's full EU membership is the ultimate goal of Turkish-EU relations is only one side of the coin, and one could instead argue that becoming an EU member is a milestone, but making today and tomorrow's EU even more workable could be described as the ultimate goal for all existing and future EU members.

Comparable with Austrian-Turkish bilateral relations, there is no last agenda item to be ticked off at any time in the future, as is the same as transnational, bilateral relations will need upgrading, improving and fine tuning year after year. What we should expect, however, is that the roadmap has now been agreed upon.

The ice age is over, but where to now? As the summit in Varna was added to the principally speaking very positive new dynamics between both countries, even if there have been isolated calls for a complete end to Ankara's EU accession were voiced shortly before that crucial mending of ties, it seems that spring is in the bilateral air. Even more so as it was Austria's foreign minister herself who with all modesty and sympathy said one might just as well refer to it as a "diplomatic climate changer" so to speak.

By means of closing, and as Çavusoğlu had said during his visit, many of the misunderstandings between the two countries had been artificial and he believes all outstanding issues can be overcome. Kneissl, for her part, said that she believes in the concept of the citizen, that people should not be reduced to their backgrounds, but treated equally regardless of race or religion. These are two leaders who speak the same language, as it seems, who are intent on lifting bilateral relations to new levels.

* Vienna-based political analyst and journalist