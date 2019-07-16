Strategic reforms vital for Turkey's future goals

The world is moving into another technological age, which is to say that we have moved on from the internet age to the age of artificial intelligence (AI), with the U.S. and China leading the way.

Turkey should consider the next steps very carefully as unlike many other nations we have limited resources. For example, Turkey does not have the amount of oil or gas like some other countries to make a lot of revenue. However, this setback does not mean that Turkey is not eligible to be a self-sufficient economy.

China, South Korea, Japan and Turkey have some similarities when it comes to their past. One example is that the U.S. had both constructive and destructive roles in relations with these countries.

In other words, the U.S. had a role to play in their development. Due to an intense focus, moving in the right direction, and after many sacrifices, these countries have been transformed from war-torn countries to the world's leading economies.

China is regarded as the second largest economy, Japan the third largest and South Korea as the 11th largest economy in the world in terms of nominal GDP, while Turkey is the 17th largest.

Japan was defeated by the U.S. in 1945 while the Korean Peninsula saw the war in the 1950s where Turkey also had a part to play. On the other hand, China was established under the communist regime in 1949 and faced much internal turbulence.

Wars, as well as other internal or external issues, have not stopped these countries from having their own technological brands. Instead, they have continued to work harder and harder. Today, each country mentioned above has succeeded in many things both internally and globally. It is their hard work, which paved the way for their brands to be known globally.

We have seen Chinese cars like Geely since 1987, Chery since 1997, Dongfeng since 1969, Hongqoi since 1958 and SAIC Motor since 1955 while Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Xiaomi and Honor are Chinese branded phones.

Japan has had Honda since 1946, Lexus since 1989, Mitsubishi since 1970, Nissan Motor Company since 1933, Isuzu since 1916, Mazda since 1915, Toyota since 1937, both Yamaha and Suzuki since 1909 while Fujitsu, Panasonic, Sharp, and Sony are some examples of well-known Japanese companies.

South Korea, on the other hand, has had Hyundai Motor Company since 1967, Kia Motors since 1944, Daewoo since 1967 (now part of General Motors), and SsangYong since 1994 while LG and Samsung are Korean technological companies known around the world.

Turkey, meanwhile, has technological companies like Arçelik and Vestel. However, in comparison to countries like China, Japan and South Korea Turkey lags behind in some sectors. These sectors include technology, practicality and economy. This gives us an opportunity to compare the performances of the governments before 2002 and after 2002. Therefore, similar to what Turkey has done with its defense sector during the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) era, it is the right time for the country to have sharp and consistent policies in other sectors as well.

future visions

If not all parties, at least both the allied AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) should consider establishing an economic and financial affairs council, which could occupy a higher hierarchy than the political parties.

This would be done to keep an eye on economic policies and progress, both of which would be set for long-term goals by common consensus by all parties in Parliament.

In this respect, all parties should have economic goals that need to be achieved. This way the people can see if the previous government had any successes in fulfilling economic promises. This council may push and check the ruling party to achieve the anticipated economic targets from time to time.

For example, when a party is elected to power, the council may inform the new government about shortcomings in the system. So, the party can directly focus on these shortcomings while also fulfilling their own campaigns promises.

This system may prevent unnecessary internal economic delays and could expand into each sector or ministry; by doing so, it could decrease bureaucratic deficiencies. This council may be composed of a range of people from the industrial, commercial and financial sectors that include intellectuals, experts, and so on for 10 years in order to provide sustainable development. The members of the council should be able to update themselves in accordance with national and international surroundings.

This system can be improved in detail and may be well suited in Turkey to understand stable economic and financial goals for times when the AK Party is in power and when they are not.

Turkey may start its belt-tightening policy to reach its first vision of 2023 by focusing on professionalism in the sectors. A necessity list would be the best start, for example. It is high time Turkey started a reform era; otherwise, it seems impossible to boost and strengthen the country's position.

*Ph.D. candidate in international relations at the University of Malaya, Malaysia