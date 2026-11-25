An article, entitled “The Fantasy of a Turkish Middle East,” published in the “Foreign Affairs” journal, is an interesting piece that questions Turkish foreign policy toward the Middle East. The article, written by Meliha Benli Altunışık, argues that Türkiye is attempting to establish a regional order in the Middle East on its own terms. It suggests that the Mecca Alliance could further increase regional instability and worsen security dilemmas in the region.

In this piece, I will provide an evaluation of the article. I will briefly review the article’s core theses.

Review of article

It is significant that the article begins with Hamas’s Al-Aqsa Flood attack on Oct. 7, 2023; in a sense, it lays the blame for the recent instability at Hamas’s door. Those who study Middle Eastern politics know that the true turning point in the region occurred with the Arab uprisings and revolutions, a period that coincided with the weakening of the Arab world, which Israel sought to exploit. To condemn the resistance while failing to recognize the historical and structural nature of the aggression is not merely an analytical error; it is a matter of perception of Türkiye and the Middle East.

The article claims that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided Gulf-centered stability and established a regional order. However, such an order was never established. First of all, the Gulf was not united, but fragmented. While the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain generally acted together between 2014 and 2021, Qatar followed a completely different, often opposing policy during the same period. Furthermore, Kuwait and Oman mostly followed a neutral policy. Therefore, there was no order even in the Gulf sub-region, let alone in the Middle East.

According to the text, the three-year war in Gaza, followed by the wars in Iran and the Gulf, are developments that have derailed the project aimed at establishing a regional order. However, in reality, what is unfolding in Gaza is not merely a war, but a genocide. The text overlooks Israel as the primary actor responsible for undermining regional stability. Furthermore, it also fails to mention that it was Israel that initiated the war with Iran.

The article suggests that Türkiye is attempting to fill the power vacuum that has emerged in the region. In reality, however, the political actor that is seeking to fill this regional power vacuum, and is relatively effective in doing so, is Israel. In spite of charging Israel’s aggressive policies against regional countries, the article criticizes Türkiye for its inclusive regional policy.

The article claims that the Mecca Alliance made Türkiye a direct party to Saudi Arabia’s war with the Houthis. It did not take into account that the Houthis were not a military threat large enough to bring together three regional powers in the regional equation. The article does not take into consideration that the Mecca Alliance is a reaction and a response to regional developments, i.e., Israel’s attempts to establish a regional hegemony. It has no problem with these unilateral hegemonic attempts. For the article, Israel’s attacks against seven different Middle Eastern countries, including the U.S. allies in the Gulf such as Qatar, are not an imposition of a regional order. Similarly, it does not take Israel’s threats against Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan into consideration. When Israel initiates the I2U2, IMEC and Hexagon projects in the region, these moves are considered as part of rational calculations. However, when Türkiye or any other regional state tries to take some countersteps, their moves are considered irrational, risky or fantasy.

The article emphasizes that Türkiye’s strategy after Oct. 7 is to restore the country’s position as a regional heavyweight player, but that Turkey cannot achieve its strategic goal of “establishing an order on the conditions it desires.” It claims that Türkiye follows a unilateral policy toward the region. However, anyone who follows Turkish foreign policy knows well that Türkiye’s regional policy is explained mainly through the concepts of regional ownership, cooperative security and inclusive regional order. These concepts require all states in the region to take a role and responsibility in establishing the regional order in proportion to their capacities.

Türkiye has never adopted the idea of ​​establishing a regional order on its own. There is only one state that has this idea, and that is Israel. In the post-Arab Uprisings period, with the support of the Western states, Israel initiated the “Deal of the Century” and “Abraham Accords” processes. These two processes would become instruments of Israel’s regional hegemony. The Abraham Accords are still on the table, and states from a wide region are asked to be part of this system. At this point, it should be said that the real fantasy may be to think that the Abraham Accords will bring stability to the region.

The article argues that the Mecca Alliance makes member states in the region less secure and increases regional instability. However, it is not specified how many states in the region perceive the Mecca Alliance as a threat. On the contrary, many regional and nonregional states have welcomed the alliance. Looking at official statements, it appears that even Iran does not view the Mecca Alliance as a threat; only Israel has expressed discomfort regarding this pact.

The article claims that Türkiye is making ambitious plays for regional leadership and that these will be ineffective or even counterproductive moves. The article calls Israel’s regional policy assertive, but prefers the word ambitious for Türkiye. In other words, it prefers to explain Türkiye’s regional politics with a more negative concept and Israel’s policies with a positive one.

The article argues that Türkiye should abandon its active policy in the region, focus instead on its own national defense, and retreat into its shell. This perspective overlooks the fact that pursuing a defensive and insular policy is, in effect, a form of isolationism. Remaining inward-looking or merely observing regional developments from the sidelines does not generate security for Türkiye. Furthermore, being active in the region does not necessitate that Türkiye acts in an aggressive manner.

The article questions the political groups that were the pioneers of change in the post-Arab Uprisings period and those who came to power through elections. It questions the phrase “the people coming to power” by putting it in quotation marks. In other words, it emphasizes that it does not accept the results of the elections held in the region. However, I observed one of the elections in the field and saw that these elections were at least as democratic as the elections in Western states. The article, like many in Western states, was not pleased that parties close to the Muslim Brotherhood came to power as a result of the election.

The article does not address how the so-called Arab Spring was transformed into the Arab Winter, simply because it chooses not to see it. Similarly, the article notes that, following the ouster of Mohamed Morsi in a military coup, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt isolated Türkiye. However, it fails to highlight that Israel and the U.S. were among the real powers behind this structure. For example, it does not mention the “Alliance of the Globe,” which was established under the auspices of President Trump and caused the Gulf crisis in 2017.

The article then brings the issue directly to Oct. 7 and claims that Hamas’ attack is a new cause of disorder in the region. However, the article does not mention the developments that took place in Gaza before or after Oct. 7. It mostly talks about the fall of the Assad regime in Syria as a major development after Oct. 7.

According to the article, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s criticism of Israel’s policies in Gaza has strained relations between the two countries and bilateral ties became even more tense after Türkiye strengthened its position in Syria. The article further notes that Israel, perceiving Türkiye’s military presence in Syria as a direct threat, has struck various targets within that country. From this, the article concludes that Türkiye is the sole cause of the escalating tension, implying that Israel bears no fault whatsoever.

Last, but not least, the article argues that Israel has pursued an assertive and revisionist foreign policy in the period following Oct. 7. The text avoids characterizing Israel’s policy as aggressive, expansionist or unilateral; instead, it describes its security policy as “expansive,” a term chosen to sidestep the label of being “expansionist.”

General evaluation

The article has two distinct dimensions that need to be analyzed and critiqued. The first is the misreading of the region, and this is not just a problem for the discipline of International Relations in Türkiye. Many mainstream academicians in different disciplines of social sciences study Türkiye and the Middle East from a foreign prism.

As seen in the article under review, self-colonialism is one of the main structural problems of Turkish International Relations. A large group of Turkish academics study Türkiye and the Middle East from a foreign prism. They analyze the regional developments from a strict Western perspective. Therefore, the article does not criticize Israel’s policies and its genocide in Palestine, nor the full-scale support the West provides to Israel for the execution of this genocide. It does not even mention the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip and other parts of Palestine. The article recounts the politics of the Middle East through stories that have gone unwritten or that could not be written. It accepts Israel’s aggressive and expansionist policies as given, normal, and something that cannot be opposed.

The second dimension is the article’s questioning of Türkiye’s regional policy. The foreign policy perspective that the article proposes for Türkiye should be called into question. The article argues that Türkiye should abandon its active policy in the region, focus instead on its own national defense, and retreat into its shell. This perspective overlooks the fact that pursuing a defensive and insular policy is, in effect, a form of isolationism. It is clear that remaining inward-looking or merely observing regional developments from the sidelines does not generate security for Türkiye. Furthermore, being active in the region does not necessitate that Türkiye act in an aggressive manner.

All in all, as a piece of advice, anyone who studies Middle Eastern politics could learn how not to analyze and interpret the politics of the Middle East region from the book “Breaking Conventional Wisdom in the Middle East: How should a Regional Analysis be Conducted? (Ortadoğu’da Ezberleri Bozmak: Bölgesel Analiz Nasıl Yapılmalı?)” written by Zahide Tuba Kor. The book both analyzes the fundamental problems in approaches to the Middle East and explains the methods for conducting an accurate regional analysis.