Certain decisions in international politics extend beyond their immediate context and shape a country's geopolitical position for the century ahead. The Memorandum of Understanding on maritime delimitation between Türkiye and Libya, signed on Nov. 27, 2019, is one such historic decision.

With the discovery of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, the region became an arena of competition among global powers and regional actors. The diplomatic and economic cooperation developing between Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration, Egypt and Israel was creating a new geopolitical equation aimed at limiting Türkiye within its own coastline and excluding it from the Eastern Mediterranean. Türkiye faced two choices: either accept the rules of a game designed by others or make its own strategic move.

The agreement signed by the Erdoğan administration with Libya demonstrated that the second option was chosen.

Beyond boundaries

This agreement's significance goes far beyond the maritime delineation boundaries between the two countries. Through the strategic relationship it established with Libya, Türkiye secured a place in a geopolitical equation that it would slowly be excluded from. It reopened the debate over maritime jurisdiction areas on the basis of international law and fair principles. In doing so, Türkiye emerged not merely as a country seeking to protect its own coastline, but as an actor capable of influencing the direction of regional developments.

This brings us to an important dimension of Erdoğan's leadership approach. Game-changing leadership is not simply about reacting to existing developments; it is about anticipating future changes in the balance of power and positioning oneself accordingly. The Libya initiative is an example of a strategic approach that brings diplomacy, military capabilities, energy policy and international relations together.

Türkiye's relationship with the legitimate government in Libya, together with its military and diplomatic involvement in the field, has given Ankara a much stronger position in regional affairs. Türkiye is no longer focused only on protecting its own borders. It is increasingly trying to shape events and influence the balance of power across its neighborhood.

Indeed, the Libyan House of Representatives' unanimous approval of the 2019 maritime jurisdiction agreement on Oct. 20, 2026 demonstrated that this process had entered a new phase. The fact that the political leadership in eastern Libya, which had previously opposed the agreement, also joined in this decision is particularly noteworthy, as it points to the strengthening of Türkiye-Libya relations through different political centers.

Of course, legal discussions about the agreement at the international level, as well as objections from Greece and the EU, continue. Nor does its registration with the U.N. automatically mean that all legal disputes concerning the agreement have been resolved for every party. Türkiye's task ahead is to strengthen this achievement on the basis of international law by further developing its diplomatic relations.

How to be stable?

The fundamental question is this: How can Türkiye turn its claim to be a regional power into a stable fact in the 21st century?

These elements are complementary: military strength, diplomatic capacity, economic weight, technological production and international alliances. When any one is lacking, it becomes more difficult to make strategic gains permanent.

The Libya agreement is a concrete example of Türkiye's determination to defend its own geopolitical interests. The debate over Erdoğan's game-changing leadership acquires its real significance precisely at this point: Türkiye is becoming a country that does not simply watch the developments around it, but actively positions itself within them.

Great powers take their place on the stage of history not only through the strength they possess, but through their ability to use that strength to shape the political and economic order of the future.

Türkiye, which withdrew from the stage of history a century ago, has reemerged with its historic mission, backed by a strong economy, strong leadership, far-reaching diplomacy and a smart power strategy. The region is being reshaped through Türkiye's initiatives, creating opportunities for each country. This is because, unlike colonial powers, Türkiye engages with every country as a partner, rather than seeking to dominate it.