“What’s in a name?” If you ask this question to a certain William from Stratford-upon-Avon, England, he will tell you that names help us to differentiate things or people, but they do not have any worth or meaning. You label those people who simply want to have better living conditions as “terrorists,” you denigrate them in your mind; but they are no more than a political opposition if they could found a political party. If you exert pressure on them but you do not succeed, you create militant opposition by your own hands. Still, they do not terrorize people, because they are the people.

Muhammad Bouazizi, a Tunisian street peddler, by setting himself on fire 14 years ago, had started what we now call the First Arab Spring. He was protesting against harassment by local police, who often demanded bribes to let him carry on earning his modest living. He hadn’t terrorized anyone other than the onlookers. Marc Lynch, a Foreign Policy magazine columnist, unintentionally started a naming trend for the Arab protest movement calling it the Arab Spring. There is something in that name. Protestors, following Muhammad’s lead (but not burning themselves) would call it “uprising” ("intifada"), “awakening” ("sahwa") and “renaissance” ("nahda"), using expressions like "al-Marar al-Arabi" ("the Arab bitterness"), "karama" ("dignity") and "thawra" ("revolution") if Mr. Lynch could ask them.

The name stuck (The Arab Spring-Rabia el Arabi) as the Arab protest movement and revolts spread almost the whole Arab world. (Remember President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s saluting gesture of raising four fingers up which he took on in 2010s and he still keeps doing it! “Spring”/"rabia" and the word for the numeral “four”/"erbaa" are very close in pronunciation.) However, that “spring” was mercilessly interrupted by what Chinese political scientist Zhang Weiwei named, during a debate with American political scientist Francis Fukuyama: "The Arab Winter/Ash-shita al-Arabī." Professor Weiwei was referring to the resurgence of authoritarianism and militant opposition.

The events across Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including the Syrian civil war, the Iraqi insurgency and the subsequent War in Iraq, the Egyptian Crisis, the Libyan crisis including both the first and second Libyan civil wars, and the Yemeni crisis including the Yemeni civil war were so ruthless that calling them merely as “winter” is an understatement. Millions of innocent people as well as armed protestors died, several countries were dismembered and elected presidents were hanged, shot at and killed. The repression of the protests and civil disobedience during the “first” spring was so bloody that the “second” Arab Spring saw major uprisings and social violence including riots, civil wars or insurgencies.

Violence begets violence! In Iraq the deadliest incident of civil unrest took place. An uninterrupted civil disobedience in Sudan resulted in the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in a military coup and following the Khartoum massacre, the power transferred from a military junta to a combined military-civilian council. In Algeria, a series of mass protests resulted in the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and the postponement of the scheduled presidential election. Other protests also took place in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia, along with economic protests in the Gaza Strip.

But of all these countries, perhaps the cruelest punishment befell the Syrians. By mid-2012, the insurgency had escalated into a full-blown civil war; consequently, Syria, Iran and Russia launched separate military interventions. Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad’s warplanes, in coordination with Russian airplanes, killed almost 10,000 innocent people in Aleppo, the second major city in Syria. From 2012 to 2016, an estimated 40,000 Arabs, Kurds and Turkomans were killed in the province. On Dec. 5, 2016, the region had fallen to the government forces; and eight years later on the same day, the joint opposition army liberated, first Aleppo, and today, Damascus, the capital and the largest city of the country.

People stand atop a tank celebrating at Umayyad Square, Damascus, Syria, Dec. 8, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The liberation of Aleppo heralded the end of the bloody reign of Hafez Assad and his son Bashar. I think it is only the beginning of the end for almost all Arab despots. Two of which, the two Mohammads of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), dared to come to Bashar’s rescue with their air forces. But I think seeing that two unwavering allies of Syria, Vladimir Putin and Ali Khamenei, vacated their embassy in Damascus and Iran hastily withdrew its militia from Syria, those Arab princes had second thoughts.

The First Spring had been followed by the Arab Winter. But I believe there will be not a second winter in the Arab lands; it will, although gradually, be one continuous Spring there. The match Bouazizi lit illuminates the road to the eternal "Summer of Democratic Freedom."

So, dear professors Lynch and Weiwei please stop coining names for the Arab Revolutionaries who not only guaranteed the territorial integrity in Syria but also kindled their long-lost devotion to freedom all over the Arab Countries. But first, let’s get back to Gaza before those genocidal Zionists occupy the entirety of Palestine and annihilate the whole Palestinian nation.