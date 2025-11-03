I certainly hope that no country would refuse to be an international peace force in Gaza if asked by the signatories of the 20-item Cairo peace plan, as suggested by King Abdullah of Jordan. His grand-daddy told the Zionists during the partition of Palestine between the Jews and Muslims that they should not bother to demarcate lands for Muslims because he would have them if the Western shores of the river were given to Transjordan.

The grand-dad, Abdullah bin Hussein, was then the emir of Transjordan, a British protectorate, and later the king of an independent Jordan. As a member of the Hashemite dynasty, the rulers of the area after the Ottoman sovereignty ended in 1918, Abdullah I annexed a major part of the West Bank. This was the largest region marked to be part of the Muslim part of Palestine. Draining away the population of this land gave the Zionists, the British and the U.S. a major argument that “a two-state solution was not necessary.”

Now the current Abdullah of Jordan seems to be looking for ways to leave Israel (read, the Zionists) alone in whatever it is doing by evading the responsibility to create peace and safeguard it. I hope against hope that not only Türkiye, but all the neighboring Arab countries and Muslim and non-Muslim countries like Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Australia, Malaysia, Canada and France are willing to be part of that force, and soon. The king of Jordan wants to know the mandate of the security forces inside Gaza. He hopes it is not peace-enforcing, because he thinks nobody will want to touch that. Somebody creates the peace and then his highness will help to keep it. He said in an exclusive interview for the BBC: “Peacekeeping is that you're sitting there supporting the local police force; Jordan and Egypt are willing to ... If we're running around Gaza on patrol with weapons, that's not a situation that any country would like to get involved in.”

“Speak for yourself,” I’d say if the person who argues like that were a friend of mine (God forbid). It is not only cowardice and chicken-heartedness, but also a betrayal of trust. If Hamas is going to disarm itself and immobilize its fighters, the Gazan people need protection against the Zionist forces who are waiting in the wings to finish the ethnic-cleansing of Palestine they started in 1947.

U.S. President Donald Trump knows his peace plan cannot and would not create and maintain peace in Gaza. That is why the Trump administration is working to establish that multinational security force for Gaza. Despite the Israeli violations of the cease-fire, the Gazan people began returning to what was once their home. Israeli occupation forces began withdrawing from half of the occupied areas of the strip. But they keep their tanks, cannons and troops stationed on the skirts of the residential areas.

U.S. officials know how fragile the existing situation is; they are holding conversations with the countries involved about establishing that international force and deploying it almost immediately. The breakdown in the cease-fire last week proved the importance of the International Stabilization Force (ISF). Israel keeps refusing to begin the second phase of Trump’s plan, which requires the deployment of the ISF. The U.S. officials say they are afraid that Israel is going to attack anytime now to prevent the deployment of the ISF.

The U.S. Central Command has been talking to Egypt and Türkiye about helping Palestinians create a new police force. Türkiye has already expressed its willingness to participate. The Turkish Ministry of Defense recently announced that Ankara, a key partner in the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, is advancing efforts to establish an international peacekeeping force in Gaza. Turkish authorities reiterated that the second phase of the cease-fire agreement includes a further withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza. According to the document signed by the presidents of the U.S., Egypt and Türkiye in Cairo, the second phase also requires the creation of a transitional administration to be named the Peace Council.

But as usual in all matters involved with Israel and the U.S., the tail wags the dog. It cannot be “America First” if the other party is Israel. If it is theft of land, genocide and ethnic cleansing by Israel, then so be it. However, Hamas or any other political party sworn to protect the people who voted for it cannot leave its people to the mercy of a group of armed Zionists who not only stole their lands but also, for the last 80 years, committed all the war crimes known to humanity.

The whole world (except Germany) knows that Israel is going to restart the ethnic cleansing with any pretense it finds to end this cease-fire. Israel already violated the cease-fire more than 50 times, killing 47 Palestinians, wounding 160 others and arresting several innocent civilians. Israeli occupation forces blamed Hamas for breaching the agreement, of course, without any proof other than Trump’s endorsement.

Since the cease-fire took effect, the Israeli army has pulled out from most parts of Gaza City, except for the Shejaya neighborhood and parts of the al-Tuffah and Zeitoun areas. Trump simply observes the situation without forcing Israel to obey the conditions he accepted on its behalf. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes any Turkish military presence in Gaza, but it is doubtful if Trump pushes his buddy “to agree and to behave” about Türkiye’s participation in the ISF. An “unnamed” U.S. official said recently, “The Turks were very helpful in getting the Gaza deal, and Netanyahu's bashing Türkiye has been very counterproductive,” according to Arutz Sheva, Israel’s national news organization.

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye told the U.S. that Hamas could agree to the deployment of the ISF. But the U.S. diplomats know very well that without the Turks, Hamas would not agree to the deployment of the ISF conducting missions inside Gaza. As the “king” of Jordan is afraid of, this is not sitting down with Palestinians and teaching them a couple of police routines; it is a job to enforce peace on two sides, one of them is known not wanting any of it.

As attested in the dairies of David Ben-Gurion, the head of the Zionist Jewish army that started the ethnic cleansing in Palestine, the indigenous Muslim peasants and townspeople of Palestine had welcomed the European Jewish immigrants, shared their food and never assumed that armed Zionists would occupy their homes, dispossess and expel them to Lebanon and Jordan.

Thanks to Abdullah I, the emir of Transjordan, they would lose a country to Zionists but find a roof over their heads. His grandson seems willing to leave them to the mercy of them altogether.